Malaysia: Time to explore and enjoy

Malaysia has so much to offer, whether you're visiting on a business trip or attending a conference. Beyond your professional agenda, you'll find plenty to explore and enjoy. From its diverse and delicious cuisine to world-class shopping, your itinerary is bound to be full. Just be sure to carve out some time to relax and unwind before heading home.
Imagine attending a leadership summit in a gleaming Kuala Lumpur convention centre by day, then networking over dinner with a panoramic view of the iconic Petronas Towers by night. This isn’t just business travel – it’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) tourism in Malaysia. The MICE industry is rapidly gaining momentum, thanks to its strategic advantages, world-class facilities, and array of offerings.
Leading the way is Kuala Lumpur, a vibrant metropolis that boasts over 30 convention and exhibition centres that host everything from meetings to large-scale trade shows, making the city a powerhouse in the regional business events scene.
Close behind Kuala Lumpur in the MICE landscape is Penang, a dynamic destination offering a variety of venues – from expansive convention centres to well-equipped hotel-based meeting facilities. The Setia SPICE Convention Centre is home to the largest column-free subterranean ballroom in Malaysia. Penang’s calendar also includes at least six major annual events, each ready to welcome new participants.
Further east, the states of Sabah and Sarawak on the island of Borneo are also making their mark. Sabah boasts several large-capacity convention centres, positioning it as a strong contender to host conferences and exhibitions. Sarawak, which already offers a mix of prominent convention centres and hotel venues, is rapidly emerging as a key MICE destination, thanks to substantial state investments in its business tourism sector.
Another key advantage of hosting or attending a conference in Malaysia is the opportunity to plan multicity events, allowing participants to experience not just world-class venues but also the country’s breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and natural beauty.
If work becomes too stressful, there's always the option of some well-deserved retail therapy. Malaysia is a shopping haven, offering two major nationwide sales seasons each year, along with a variety of outlet malls catering to every taste and budget. And to sweeten the deal, international visitors can enjoy VAT refunds on departure, making the shopping experience not just enjoyable but rewarding.
With over 1,000 malls across the country, Malaysia is undeniably a shopper’s paradise and the perfect place to treat yourself. Leading the way is Malaysia’s largest mall, IOI City Mall in Putrajaya, just 25 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur. The fourth-largest mall in the world, IOI City offers more than shopping – it’s a destination in itself.
Highlights include IOI City Farm, an indoor edutainment space for families, the IOI Sports Centre with badminton and futsal facilities, the Icescape Olympic-sized ice rink, and District 21, a 52,000-square-metre adventure park.
Then there is 1 Utama Shopping Centre, located in Selangor, a retail giant where you'll never run out of things to do. Spread out over 5 million square feet are 713 stores, with an impressive mix of international brands, designer labels, and local favourites. It is a shopping paradise with something for everyone. Whether you're hunting for fashion, electronics, or unique gifts, you're sure to find everything you need and more.
Who wouldn’t work up an appetite after all that shopping?
Luckily, you're in the right place – Malaysia is renowned for its vibrant and diverse cuisine, which interweaves Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Indonesian culinary traditions. Malaysian dishes are a rich fusion of sweet, sour, savoury, and spicy. Whether you're in the mood for a Michelin-star dining experience or a mouthwatering bite from a street food stall, you're bound to be delighted.
For a true taste of local culture, don’t miss a visit to one of Malaysia’s bustling night markets. These lively venues are packed with stalls offering some of the country’s finest dishes and authentic street eats.
Be sure to try nasi lemak, Malaysia’s national dish. Traditionally eaten for breakfast but enjoyed at any time of day, nasi lemak features fragrant rice cooked in coconut milk, served with fried anchovies, toasted peanuts, cucumber slices, a hard-boiled egg, and a generous spoonful of spicy sambal chilli paste.
Not a fan of anchovies? No problem. There are many variations, including nasi lemak with chicken curry, beef rendang, or fried fish.
Speaking of rendang, this slow-cooked, spice-laden dish is another standout in Malaysian cuisine. Simmered in coconut milk and aromatic herbs, it delivers bold, complex flavours in every bite.
Malaysia offers no shortage of unforgettable experiences, and one area where it truly shines is wellness tourism.
Whether you're looking to relax, rejuvenate, or embark on a holistic health journey, you’ll find a wealth of options here, from luxurious resorts and tranquil eco-retreats to specialised wellness centres. Rooted in Malaysia’s multicultural heritage, its wellness practices draw from a variety of traditional healing systems.
Traditional Malay healing features urut, a therapeutic massage technique targeting pressure points to improve circulation and ease muscle tension. Traditional Chinese medicine brings techniques like acupuncture, herbal remedies, cupping, and tai chi. Ayurveda, from Indian tradition, promotes balance between mind, body, and spirit through massage, natural remedies, and detox therapies. Indigenous healing wisdom offers nature-based treatments using medicinal plants and age-old knowledge.
A highlight of any wellness experience in Malaysia is the traditional spa experience, serene sanctuaries that incorporate natural elements – lush greenery, flowing water, and open-air settings – in a calming environment.
Spas offer a range of treatments, including the deep-tissue urut melayu massage; natural body treatments using turmeric, coconut, pandan leaves, or rice; facials with tropical fruit and botanical extracts; and hydrotherapy treatments such as herbal baths and hot spring soaks. Many high-end spas also feature spiritual wellness offerings, including yoga, meditation, sound therapy, and energy balancing, providing guests with deeper relaxation and renewal.
Whether you’re enjoying a short pampering session or immersing yourself in a full retreat, Malaysia’s spa culture effortlessly combines tradition and modern luxury for a truly rejuvenating experience.