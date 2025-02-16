Es'hailSat, a leading satellite operator in MENA, has marked an eventful year in 2024, displaying significant advancements and expansions across multiple service domains. From satellite Occasional Use (OU) services, Playout & Media services to Direct-to-Home (DTH) offerings, VSAT solutions, and Mobile Satellite Services, Es’hailSat has continuously demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-quality satellite communication solutions. This article provides a comprehensive review of the company’s achievements in 2024 which has been a year of growth for Es’hailSat.
Direct-to-Home (DTH) Services
Es’hailSat’s extensive range of Direct-to-Home (DTH) bouquet of satellite services caters to a diverse clientele, providing high-quality broadcast solutions tailored to the unique needs of each customer. Es’hailSat’s DTH services are leveraged by Rotana, facilitating seamless contribution capacity and channel distribution across the region.
SNRT Morocco taps into Es’hailSat’s robust Ku-band transponders, ensuring reliable and efficient DTH capacity for its broadcasts. Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) also enjoys Es’hailSat’s bouquet services, supporting a wide array of channels catering to the local audience. Al-Kass, a prominent network, relies on Es’hailSat to maintain and renew its bouquet contract, ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality broadcasts for its viewers.
In an exciting expansion, Es’hailSat added over ten (10) new TV channels to its DTH network on Es’hail-2 satellite in 2024. This expansion includes the Algerian news channel TV A3, along with five prominent radio stations —Chaine1, Chaine3, Radio Internationale, Radio Coran, and Ifrikia FM. Each of these channels brings unique content, enhancing the variety and quality of programming available to Es’hailSat’s audience.
This strategic addition underscores Es’hailSat’s commitment to providing comprehensive and high-quality broadcast solutions, catering to a wide spectrum of viewers in the Middle East and beyond. By integrating these channels, Es’hailSat continues to solidify its position as a leading satellite service provider, dedicated to meeting the evolving demands of its clientele with reliable and diverse broadcasting capabilities.
Playout & Media Services
Es'hailSat's Playout & Media Services offer advanced solutions for TV channels, combining satellite distribution with innovative playout technology based out of their state-of-the-art Teleport in Doha. These services enable content creators to deploy TV channels rapidly, providing peace of mind and maximum audience reach.
During 2024, Es’hailSat enabled comprehensive disaster recovery playout solutions, ensuring continuous and reliable broadcast services for Al-Rayyan TV channel. Their advanced infrastructure and dedicated support guarantee that broadcasts remain uninterrupted during emergencies. This service maintains service integrity, further solidifying Es’hailSat as a trusted partner for the channel.
In October 2024, Visit Qatar and Es’hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, signed an agreement to launch a dedicated Visit Qatar television channel. The channel is powered by Es’hailSat which includes both the Playout Service as well as the Satellite & Uplinking Services to distribute the channel across the MENA region. The channel showcases Qatar as one of the world’s leading travel destinations. Hotels throughout Qatar will feature the channel on the TV of all guest rooms, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the country’s tourism offerings and stay updated on ongoing events.
Occasional Use (OU) Services
Es’hailSat has been at the forefront of providing tailored satellite Occasional Use (OU) services, meeting the diverse needs of its broadcast clients. For instance, Al-Jazeera Media Network (AJMN) leverages Es’hailSat’s flexible and reliable satellite transmission capabilities for its OU needs. Similarly, Al-Kass benefits from seamless operational support, ensuring uninterrupted broadcast requirements.
Furthermore, Es’hailSat extends its OU services to Qatar TV, guaranteeing high-quality broadcast solutions that meet the network's demands. New clients like Al-Rayyan and Rotana are also tapping into Es’hailSat’s robust OU services, designed to manage varied broadcasting schedules and special event coverage with precision and efficiency.
Through these strategic partnerships, Es’hailSat displays its commitment to providing superior satellite communication services, bolstering the media infrastructure in the region. Their ability to offer timely and reliable satellite capacity for occasional use highlights their pivotal role in the satellite communication industry, supporting the dynamic needs of broadcasters across the Middle East and beyond.
Recent Certifications
Es’hailSat has achieved Tier 4 certification of its 50,00 sqm Al Ghuwayriyah Teleport in Doha under WTA’s Teleport Certification Program. The program provides transparent, independently verified standards as a means for teleports to differentiate themselves and for customers to choose the price-performance level suitable for their applications.
Furthermore, the Occupational Health and Safety Management System of Es’hailSat’s Teleport was also successfully assessed and awarded with the ISO 45001:2018 certification which covered hosting, broadcasting, VSAT, transmission and satellite telecommunication services offered from the state-of-the-art facility.
Industry Engagement
As a part of Es’hailSat’s commitment to industry development and international collaboration, Es’hailSat partnered with the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of Qatar to host the ISRMM Conference at its state-of-the-art Teleport facility in September 2024. This prestigious event attracted delegates from around the world, fostering global dialogue on satellite and regulatory advancements focusing on Spectrum monitoring and management. The conference not only highlighted Qatar’s leadership in satellite technology but also significantly as a hub for innovative telecommunications and attracting future investments and partnerships in the sector.
VSAT Services
Es’hailSat provides robust VSAT services on its Es’hail-1 satellite to a diverse array of customers, ensuring high-quality and reliable communication solutions. Notably, Es’hailSat leased additional VSAT capacity to Viasat and signed a transponder contract with GulfSat Communications from Kuwait. Moreover, Es’hailSat provides OU VSAT capacity and teleport services to VIPs, demonstrating its versatility in meeting different clients’ needs.
The Ministry of Interior (MOI) benefits from a comprehensive managed VSAT solution for their communication vehicles, utilizing the Es’hail-1 Ku-band. This solution includes the integration of 3G and 4G systems from Ooredoo, offering seamless connectivity. Additionally, Es’hailSat is engaged in discussions with Qnexus, aiming to continue providing extensive VSAT services beyond the current agreement period.
Overall, Es’hailSat’s VSAT offerings are characterized by their ability to deliver tailored communication solutions, combining satellite capacity with terrestrial networks to enhance operational efficiency for various clients. This commitment to providing exceptional service ensures that Es’hailSat remains a trusted partner in the satellite communication industry.
MOU with Nilesat
In a significant development, Es’hailSat signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nilesat from Egypt to explore future opportunities. This agreement focuses on leveraging satellite capacities and teleport services to enhance their offerings, ensuring both companies can meet growing demands and provide superior service to their clients across the region.
Mobile Satellite Services
Es’hailSat also provides a range of comprehensive Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) via its partnership with Inmarsat, to its customers, ensuring reliable and efficient satellite communication solutions. One significant service involves the activation of BGAN (Broadband Global Area Network) systems, which offer high-speed data and voice connectivity across the globe. This service is crucial for various operational needs, particularly for mobile and remote communication.
Additionally, Es’hailSat supports GSPS (Global Satellite Phone Service) activations, facilitating seamless voice communication for users in remote locations where traditional networks are unavailable. These activations have been instrumental for key clients such as Vodafone and Ooredoo, allowing them to extend their service offerings to their customers.
Es’hailSat also caters to specialized requirements by providing tailored satellite solutions, ensuring that clients like the Ministry of Interior and the International Media Office have access to robust communication tools. Their services include managed solutions combining satellite capacity with terrestrial networks like 3G and 4G, enhancing the overall communication infrastructure for their clients.
By partnering with industry leaders and renewing long-term contracts, Es’hailSat continues to deliver high-quality satellite communication services, addressing the evolving needs of their diverse customer base.
2024 – A Year of Growth
Es’hailSat’s achievements in 2024 reflect its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the satellite communication industry. From expanding its DTH network to signing strategic partnerships and providing comprehensive VSAT and MSS services, Es’hailSat has solidified its position as a leading satellite operator. As the company continues to evolve and adapt to the dynamic needs of its clients, it remains dedicated to delivering superior satellite communication solutions across the Middle East and beyond.
The year 2024 has been a testament to Es’hailSat’s strategic vision and operational excellence, setting the stage for continued growth and success in the satellite communication industry, and supporting Qatar National Vision 2030.