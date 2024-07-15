Bangladesh's strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia and Southeast Asia, with access to major waterways and the Bay of Bengal, grants it geopolitical significance and trade advantages in the South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region. The biggest delta in the world, where the rivers tell stories of resiliency and the soil whispers tales of prosperity. Blessed with fertile land and surrounded by mighty rivers, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, gave it the beautiful name "Golden Bengal." Nevertheless, Bangladesh had to contend with the destructive force of nature, suffering the fury of cyclones and floods that destroyed both its physical and mental landscapes.
Under the guiding hand of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh embarked on a journey of transformation, from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh, from the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan to Delta Plan 100. With each stride forward, the indomitable spirit of its people turned the narrative of progress and prosperity into a global example of growth. Leveraging its strategic position, Bangladesh has embarked on ambitious infrastructure projects, spanning impressive bridges over mighty rivers, establishing bustling seaports and establishing bustling economic zones like the 111 High Tech Park and 100 Economic Zone. These endeavors transformed Bangladesh into a manufacturing hub, poised to serve the needs of the world and 3.2 billion consumer markets of the region, while nurturing its own market of 170 million people.
From the bustling streets of Dhaka to the tranquil countryside, Bangladesh embraced a green, eco-friendly future, where gender equality flourished in the workforce and sustainable food production thrived through smart agriculture initiatives. City Bank PLC, a stalwart growth partner for four decades, welcomed investors to join hands in shaping the nation's future.