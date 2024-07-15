Published On 15 Jul 2024
Infrastructure rose like monuments to resilience, with projects like the Padma Bridge and Dhaka Elevated Expressway heralding a new era of connectivity and economic growth. Rural communities felt the impact as roads, bridges, and power stations brought the fruits of prosperity to their doorsteps.
A short documentary film about the role of infrastructure in Bangladesh, including roads, bridges, power stations, and more, and its role in development and its impact on the Bangladeshi citizen, as told by experts, officials, and beneficiaries of the development of infrastructure elements.