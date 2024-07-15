Published On 15 Jul 2024
In the realm of hi-tech manufacturing, Bangladesh set its sights on the future, diversifying its economy to fuel resilience and growth. With competitive labor costs and a skilled workforce, Bangladesh poised itself to achieve its $1 trillion GDP target, fueled by the burgeoning hi-tech industry.
A short documentary film about industry and technology in Bangladesh. The film showcases models of large factories such as Walton Group, to provide an image of the technological development that Bangladesh is experiencing and its impact on the Bangladeshi society.