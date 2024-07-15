Sponsored Content
The content below is funded by City Bank PLC and does not represent the viewpoint of Al Jazeera Media Network.

Hi-Tech Manufacturing

Automation concept with auto mobile factory
Automation concept with auto mobile factory
Published On 15 Jul 2024

In the realm of hi-tech manufacturing, Bangladesh set its sights on the future, diversifying its economy to fuel resilience and growth. With competitive labor costs and a skilled workforce, Bangladesh poised itself to achieve its $1 trillion GDP target, fueled by the burgeoning hi-tech industry.

A short documentary film about industry and technology in Bangladesh. The film showcases models of large factories such as Walton Group, to provide an image of the technological development that Bangladesh is experiencing and its impact on the Bangladeshi society.

Hi-Tech manufacturing
Sponsored Content
The content below is funded by City Bank PLC and does not represent the viewpoint of Al Jazeera Media Network.