Published On 15 Jul 2024
The success story of Bangladesh's apparel industry resonated across the globe, its garments bearing the label of quality and sustainability. As the world embraced sustainable fashion, Bangladesh led the charge with eco-friendly practices and empowered women in the workforce.
A short documentary film about the clothing industry in Bangladesh. The film showcases the role of ready-made clothing industry in development and its impact on the Bangladeshi society. It also highlights the interest in creating green factories that take into account sustainability and environmental preservation through a model of one of the factories.