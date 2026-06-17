A great escape to the Turkaegean experience

The western coast of Türkiye is where the Aegean Sea forms a lacelike shoreline framed by seemingly endless bays, creating a vibrant culture defined by barefoot luxury to be enjoyed in idyllic settings. Here is a quick look into the Turkaegean pleasures from beach getaways to isolated hillside retreats with so many options to inspire your next soulful escape.
The Aegean coast of Türkiye is the coast of happiness for travellers in the know with its 2,800km-long (1,740-mile-long) stretch of turquoise coves, pine-crested hills, olive and citrus groves, sleepy mountain villages with secluded hotels and villas, and sun-kissed coastal towns attracting a hip crowd with pulsating beach clubs and sumptuous resorts. Here, one can experience a very distinctive way of life replete with the provincial style encapsulated by some of Türkiye’s most representative country houses, al fresco spaces, garden settings and seaside restaurants as well as the more active aquatic culture well represented by the local surfing and yachting communities galore.
Some of the most enigmatic stories about glorious civilisations have taken place in the region. For centuries, the arts, philosophy and medicine have flourished here in these pioneering cities of antiquity, dating back as far as 8,000 BC. The region is home to six UNESCO World Heritage Sites (Ephesus, Pergamum, Aphrodisias, Pamukkale and Hierapolis, Troy and Sardes).
Some of the most wondrous monuments of human history were erected on this soil, including two of the Seven Wonders of the World - the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus in Bodrum and the Temple of Artemis in Ephesus. With a good balance of luxury and serene natural landscapes, and its charm, the coast of happiness will surely tick all the boxes with the myriad of unmatched experiences it can provide, whatever your travel personality may be.
ÇEŞME PENINSULA: WHERE FUN MEETS LEISURE
İzmir is the third largest city in Türkiye, also a favourite holiday destination for local travellers with its proximity to the pristine beach towns and resorts scattered about the Çeşme Peninsula. After reserving one or two nights in İzmir’s centre to explore the historic bazaar and the vibrant street culture, head to the destination of your choice in Çeşme’s environs.
If you are a fan of lovely country living and fine wines, the Urla Wine Route is a feast for your senses with its stunning sights and sounds. Here, you will find an enticing selection of boutique vineyards and chef-owned farm-to-table restaurants where you could sit in citrus and olive groves and enjoy local flavours. Alaçatı will satisfy windsurfing enthusiasts and night owls alike with its steady winds and beauty and accompanying bars and restaurants. In and around the fashionable Alaçatı, you can stay in bougainvillea-clad stone houses with colourful shutters and jasmine-scented courtyards and head to the beach to surf the waves and feel the fresh sea breeze in your salty hair.
The Çeşme Peninsula is also famous for its funky beach clubs catering to all tastes where you can chill on a private stretch of sand and dance the day away to steady beats, all with a refreshing summer cocktail in hand.
Not to miss: The UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Pergamon (Bergama) and Ephesus (Selçuk) are both an hour’s drive from İzmir's centre for those wishing to see all the beauty and opulence once bestowed by the past civilisations of the region. While you are in Selçuk, you might consider going inland for a day trip to the picturesque towns of Birgi and Şirince, which United Nations Tourism has selected as one of the Best Tourism Villages due to its unspoiled traditional architecture, silk production and weaving.
A mere 20km (12 miles) southwest of Selçuk lies the port of Kuşadası, an old city with a well-preserved 14th- to 16th-century castle that is also a main hub of luxury cruise lines. Kuşadası can be your base to explore the cities of Miletus and Priene, both of which flourished in the delta of the Büyük Menderes (Meander) River and became the birthplace of philosophy based on natural observation. Miletus is known as the city of Anatolian philosophers like Thales, while Priene is notable as the city that applied the first example of a “grid system” in city planning.
BODRUM: THE ART OF COASTAL LIVING
Thanks to its whitewashed villas with sun-bleached terraces, posh resorts and marinas, MICHELIN-starred restaurants, balmy Aegean climate and thriving cultural calendar, Bodrum is the ideal year-round vacation destination. The Bodrum Peninsula has cast an enchanting smile across the faces of visitors since it staked its claim as Türkiye’s own slice of heaven on Earth more than half a century ago. The Blue Voyage, an experience uniquely intertwined with Bodrum, offers an unparalleled journey to secluded bays and hidden islands aboard a gulet. This wooden, double-masted sailing yacht, known for its distinctive design, has become emblematic of the Bodrum region.
Apart from a magnificent seascape, the peninsula features several coastal towns and villages, each with its own distinct charms. Göltürkbükü and Yalıkavak attract a cosmopolitan clientele with their luxury beach clubs and fine dining restaurants, glitzy luxury hotels at the forefront of contemporary design and gleaming marinas berthing the mega-yachts of billionaires.
Gümüşlük emits bohemian vibes from its jazz bars and fish restaurants located right on the beach. Bodrum's centre, on the other hand, is ideal for shopping therapy at its historic bazaar swarming with artisanal boutiques selling high-quality linen beachwear as well as authentic handmade leather sandals and jewellery. The long coastal promenade in the centre also allows you to wave the day goodbye with a sundowner at a seaside bar while enjoying the luminous waters of the bay and Bodrum Castle’s iconic silhouette as the backdrop.
Not to miss: Visit Bodrum Castle to see one of the oldest shipwrecks ever found and a rich collection of ancient finds at the Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology. Catch a live performance at the Bodrum Ballet Festival or the ancient theater or see Türkiye’s most elegant sailing yachts and gulets compete at the annual Bodrum Cup each October.
MARMARİS & GÖCEK: SAILING THE TURQUOISE WATERS
Between the Bay of Gökova and Marmaris lie the twin peninsulas of Bozburun and Datça, two beautiful swaths of land jutting out to the Aegean Sea. Both are easily accessible from the international airports of Milas and Dalaman and are integral parts of classical cruise itineraries, whether aboard a sailing yacht or motorboat, as they unveil crystal-clear coves lined up in succession. Many of these secluded corners offer hidden restaurants that are only accessible by water and serve some of the freshest seafood plates in the country.
The must-see points along this coastal stretch include Akyaka, one of UN Tourism's Best Tourism Villages with its kite-surfing beaches; Bördübet with its teeming greenery and crystal streams pouring into the sea; Datça with its charming old town, port and beaches on azure waters; Bozburun and Selimiye with their laid-back coastal living; and Turunç with its secluded cove and small luxury hotels and villas keeping watch over the expansive landscape from their patios and infinity pools. Marmaris, the main port of the region, which has developed around a medieval castle, is also a peaceful town in which to stop over for its lively market area and maze of streets full of bars.
Those who venture farther east can stay in a riverside lodge in Dalyan to enjoy the tranquility of the natural setting and vistas with gorgeous temple-like tombs cut into cliff walls in the ancient Carian city of Kaunos. An added bonus is discovering the endangered Caretta carettas (loggerhead sea turtles) and green sea turtles nesting from May to August along İztuzu Beach, a 5km (3-mile) strip of golden sand near Dalyan.
Lake Köyceğiz, a former bay that has been transformed into a lake over thousands of years, has developed a town also named Köyceğiz, which is listed as one of the Cittaslows in the region, thanks to its peaceful nature dotted with orange groves and sweetgum (liquidambar) forests. All are explorable on a bike along kilometres of eco-trail routes marked around Köyceğiz.
Köyceğiz Lake and the Dalyan Delta are also famous for their grey mullet populations and the regional caviar made of their roes and enveloped in beeswax. A mere half-hour’s drive away is Göcek, where you can rent a bareboat and enjoy the bay’s constant winds. You can moor off a secluded isle or berth at one of the well-featured marinas at Göcek’s centre to mingle with the well-travelled crowd.
Not to miss: Datça is famous as the centre of almond harvesting in Türkiye. The trees bloom at the beginning of February, a recurrence celebrated at the annual Badem Çiçeği (Almond Bloom) Festival. Make sure to stop by local food boutiques selling almonds in every form. The awe-inspiring ruins of the ancient Carian city of Knidos, one of the wealthiest ports of antiquity and a centre of arts and culture more than 2,000 years ago, also deserve a visit at the tip of the Datça Peninsula.
FETHİYE: WELCOME TO THE LAND OF LIGHT
The ancient Lycians have bequeathed us dramatic ruins dating back to 1,500 BC, including a monumental parliament building as well as rock tombs and catacombs stretching from the beaches to the mountainsides. The modern town of Fethiye is where one can see the remnants of this bygone civilisation. The town itself is worthy of attention and features a lively fish market where you can choose the seafood of your fancy and have it grilled right before your eyes.
The real prize, however, is the scenic sandbank and lagoon of Ölüdeniz, lying at the foot of majestic Mount Babadağ. Ölüdeniz Lagoon operates as a national park with paragliding from Babadağ offering a front-row aerial seat of these breathtaking panoramas. One can also visit Babadağ's summit by cable car year-round to behold one of the best sunsets imaginable.
Not to miss: Usually shortlisted among the most beautiful long-distance treks in the world, the Lycian Way offers a 540km (335-mile) waymarked trail (rated moderate to difficult), starting from Ölüdeniz and ending at Antalya. One can hike the entire trail in a month or enjoy shorter, multiday segments of the entire route. The Butterfly and Kabak valleys are two neighbouring natural wonders on the Lycian Way where you can indulge in ecological retreats and glamping domes. For more off-grid simplicity, Faralya hides some exclusive camps offering safari tents in scenic havens adjoining private rocky beaches and overseen by watchful mountains above.