A funeral parlour in Manila becomes a window into the lives and deaths shaping President Duterte's 'war on drugs'.

Orly manages Eusebio 24hr Funeral Services in Manila, in the Philippines.

His relationships with clients reveal both the empathy and contempt he holds for the country's "drug war" victims who have lost their loved ones in police killings and are now, like him, struggling to survive.

When Angelita, who lost her son in a suspected drug-related police killing, arrives at Eusebio 24hr Funeral Services, she realises she cannot afford her son's funeral.

Angelita sets out to raise the money, battling the odds to raise more than twice the money it takes to care for her family in one year.

Welcome to life behind the headlines of President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs".

Source: Al Jazeera