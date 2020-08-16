An Indigenous woman embarks on a journey to Machu Picchu that will force her to confront horrors from her past.

Filmmaker: Lali Houghton

Maxi Manuttupa is a single mother in Cusco, Peru. Haunted by past traumas, she is anxious to find a safer home for her daughter. She decides to earn more money by becoming a porter.

In Peru, two in three women have experienced some form of violence from a spouse or partner. Dead Woman's Pass follows Maxi as she fights to overcome decades of abuse. Only by returning to her roots can she finally be free.

