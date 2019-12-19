A look at the complex world of post-war Mosul in Iraq through the eyes of the families and the victims of ISIL fighters.

In Mosul, Iraq, the city once controlled by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS), memories of war linger in the shelled-out buildings and rubble-strewn streets as residents remember all those who were lost.

A woman recalls seeing the bodies of her nephew and brother floating in a river, in a mix of water, blood, and mud.

A soldier remembers watching a child blowing themselves up on a suicide mission.

A widow speaks of losing her husband, an ISIL fighter, and being refused schooling and work because of stigma towards ISIL families.

In the aftermath of war, resentment, marginalisation and mistrust continue to divide communities as families struggle to find forgiveness for those who killed and people remain fearful of those loyal to ISIL.

And the 500,000 minors that lived under three years of ISIL occupation in Mosul - many targeted for recruitment - face an uncertain future.

"I'm not going to school, I have no books or anything. The clothes I'm wearing are the only ones I have. Before I had a ball and so many toys and I played with the neighbours. My big brother and I played together but now, all that is gone," says 12-year-old Yousef.

"I don't know what to do, I keep crying. I think about what I've seen, about the dead people in the world. I think about my family that they killed in front of my very eyes."

ISIL, Tomorrow traces the destinies of families in post-war Mosul, through the voices of the children of fighters, their victims and those who fought against them.

Source: Al Jazeera