A Syrian-American doctor travels to a hospital on the Turkey-Syria border determined to help victims of the ongoing war.

A film by Skye Fitzgerald

Armed with a suitcase full of medical equipment, Syrian-American surgeon Hisham Bismar travels to the Al Amal Hospital on the Turkish-Syrian border, ready for anything.

What he finds there is horror, chaos and a constant stream of refugees in need of medical care from the facility, which is the only hospital in Turkey with government approval to treat victims of the Syrian conflict.

The hospital's volunteer doctors share shocking stories from war-torn Syria: colleagues forced to perform operations without anesthesia, aircraft dropping barrels filled with TNT (explosives) and shrapnel, and makeshift hospital floors flooded with blood.

Bismar works to repair the bodies of the wounded civilians and fighters who manage to find their way across the border to the hospital, leaving behind his family in the United States to care for those who are unable to seek care in their war-torn homeland.

Source: Al Jazeera