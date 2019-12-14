Colombia's former president defends his 2016 peace deal with FARC which current president has promised to dismantle.

In 2016, Juan Manuel Santos, then-president of Colombia, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his agreement with the Marxist FARC rebel group, which ended the country's more than 50-years-long civil war.

But three years after that deal was signed, former FARC leaders announced a "new stage of fighting", saying the government betrayed them.

Meanwhile, Colombia's current president, Ivan Duque Marquez, who won the presidency on a promise to modify the deal, is now trying to dismantle parts of it, arguing it is too lenient on former fighters.

Despite these problems, Santos insists the agreement that he is now famous for negotiating is working.

"It's not dead. On the contrary. As the commander of the FARC has said, 95 percent or more of the people who demobilised are with the agreement. They're complying with the agreement," Santos said.

"Nobody promised that Colombia would be a paradise after the signature of the peace. There's always, in every peace process, a backlash. And we are suffering that backlash. The drug trafficking, which is not Colombia's fault, it's the fault of the world, the demand in the United States, in Europe," he added.

In 2015, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report detailing the killing of thousands of civilians by Colombian security forces between 2002 and 2010.

Known as the "false-positive scandal", it involved military personnel dressing up corpses as fighters, in order to boost the FARC body count. Santos was defence minister from 2006 to 2009 but said he was the one who stopped the practice.

"It happened at the beginning of my watch and I stopped it and it went down to zero. I stopped the false positives," Santos said.

This week's Headliner is former Colombian President and Nobel Peace laureate Juan Manuel Santos.

Source: Al Jazeera News