We ask Polish politician Dominik Tarczynski about his government's controversial policies towards Muslims and migrants.

Poland's ultraconservative Law and Justice Party (PiS) won a second term in office last month, a victory that critics fear will accelerate the country's slide towards authoritarianism.

The PiS rose to power in 2015, following a campaign that focussed on social conservatism, along with a generous social spending programme.

But the party's refusal to take in refugees, along with its attempts to reform the judiciary - critics say at the expense of independence - has put it at loggerheads with the European Union.

Just this week, a top EU legal adviser said Warsaw broke the bloc's law by refusing to take in refugees during Europe's 2015 migrant crisis.

But the PiS's Dominik Tarczynski insists his country did nothing wrong and says Poland stands by its immigration policy.

"We don't want Poland being taken over by Muslims, Buddhists, or someone else ... and no one will ever force us to take Muslims, Buddhists, non-believers in huge numbers," said Tarczynski.

Tarczynski said after living in the United Kingdom and the United States and experiencing life in a multicultural society, he does not see any value in it.

"For me, multicultural society, it's not a value … it's not a virtue," the Polish MP said. "Christian culture, Roman law, Greek philosophers, these are the virtues for us."

Source: Al Jazeera News