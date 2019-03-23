Eva Golinger and Eli Lake debate the political crisis in Venezuela and the prospects for a US-led military intervention.

As Venezuela's political and economic crisis deepens under Nicolas Maduro, many nations around the world, including the United States, are demanding the president stand aside and make way for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Maduro won a new six-year term in May 2018 in what has been viewed as a controversial vote. In January, following mass protests, Guaido declared himself interim president.

US President Donald Trump has said all options are on the table, but would a US-backed change of government in Caracas constitute a coup?

Eva Golinger, a Venezuelan-American lawyer and journalist who served as an adviser to late President Hugo Chavez, says there is support for Maduro.

"He has the support, up until now, of the armed forces in, at least, at the higher levels. And he has control of the state institutions," says Golinger. "There are millions of Venezuelans who have supported him and may not be content with the current situation in the country, but don't support, the kind of coup-like situation that is taking place".

"I think that regime changes should be de-stigmatised," says Eli Lake, an American national security and foreign policy columnist for Bloomberg. "The means by which I support regime change in Venezuela is to have a new election under an interim government, and for there to be, you know, a vote and whoever wins should do that," he added.

