We challenge Danny Danon on Israeli air raids and ask if Israel plans to annex the occupied West Bank.

Israeli bombs pounded Gaza once again this week after a long-range missile launched from the besieged coastal enclave struck a home in central Israel.

This retaliatory measure was viewed by some as a show of force by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an attempt to garner votes in advance of the April 9 elections.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump, whose decision to recognise Israel's illegal annexation of the Golan Heights has led to an international outcry.

Will Israel's next move be to annex the occupied West Bank?

"I'm not familiar with a plan to do it and now we are waiting to hear from President Trump to read his peace initiative, to discuss it," said Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon. "Unlike the Palestinians, who don't even want to look at it, we respect the work that is being done in Washington about that, and we respect any initiative."

Repeatedly asked whether he supports a two-state solution, Danon refused to answer. However, he stressed that he supported "direct negotiations" with the Palestinians.

