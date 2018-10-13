We explain why even a record number of women running in this year's US elections isn't enough.

Remember the millions of people around the world who stood up for women's rights after Donald Trump was sworn in as president?

That momentum has emboldened nearly 600 women to run for office in the United States.

But the US still trails behind most other countries in political gender equality, as women make up less than 20 percent of the US Congress.

Why are so few women elected?

Source: Al Jazeera News