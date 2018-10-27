We discuss the rise of controversial presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro and whether he threatens Brazil's democracy.

On October 28, Brazilians will head to the polls in the world's fourth-biggest democracy, with Jair Bolsonaro expected to win the presidency.

In the first round of the presidential election, Bolsonaro and his Social Liberal Party (PSL) secured 46 percent of votes, which is one-third of the registered vote.

Bolsonaro is criticised by many for his nostalgia for Brazil's military dictatorship as well as his derogatory comments on women, blacks and the LGBT community. He has at times been called "Brazil's Donald Trump" by some in the media.

"It's related, but it's quite different. The way he talks about violence as a solution for internal problems is quite different from Donald Trump," says Monica Herz, author and professor at the Catholic University, Rio de Janeiro.

David Miranda, from the Socialism and Liberty Party, says Bolsonaro is "more close to the Philippines president, or Egypt's dictatorship," adding that the candidate is portraying himself as the person that can break the current system.

We discuss whether or not Jair Bolsonaro, the controversial frontrunner in the Brazilian elections could be a threat to Brazil's democracy.

Follow UpFront on Twitter @AJUpFront and Facebook.

Source: Al Jazeera News