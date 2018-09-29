The UK Labour Party has been hit by various accusations of anti-Semitism, many relating to its leader, Jeremy Corbyn.
In this UpFront web extra from the wider discussion on the recent anti-Semitism dispute within the UK's Labour Party, we discuss the adoption by the UK Labour Party of the anti-Semitism definition from The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) with Michael Rosen, a Corbyn supporter and award-winning novelist, and Daniella Peled, a Corbyn critic and contributor to Haaretz.
