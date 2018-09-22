We speak to the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist about covering Trump's presidency and the war in Syria.

Seymour Hersh's name is well-known in the world of journalism.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, who exposed the My Lai massacre and the Abu Ghraib torture scandal, has become a legendary figure for some.

In recent years, Hersh's reporting on Syria has been vigorously challenged in some unlikely quarters.

When asked about accusations that he has become an apologist for Bashar al-Assad, Hersh said: "Bashar understands that if he loses this war, he's going to be like Mussolini ... hanging from a lamp pole."

"I just don't think he's particularly any worse than what goes on any day in Saudi Arabia," said Hersh. "They're all sort of in that same ballpark. And I never saw him as any more of a monster. They were all in this group of people that will kill, kill, kill to survive," he said.

We speak with seasoned journalist and author of 'Reporter: A Memoir', Seymour Hersh, about the Syria war, Donald Trump, the media and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

