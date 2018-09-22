The former deputy PM says 'stiff action' must be taken in the 1MDB case but the prosecution 'must not be malicious'.

After years of imprisonment, former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is making a political comeback as the president-elect of the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (People's Justice Party).

Anwar's newly formed coalition with current PM Mahathir Mohamad - who supported Anwar's first conviction and imprisonment under widely criticised charges - led them to surprising election victory in May.

When asked whether he believed Mahathir would step down within two years to allow him to become prime minister as agreed, Anwar said he had no cause for concern.

"What is important is that there was a written agreement signed in 2015 by all the leaders and I see no reason why I should even demand or harass him to resign earlier, because I think what he's doing now is important," said Anwar.

Commenting on the ongoing 1MDB corruption scandal involving former Prime Minister Najib Razak, Anwar said: "It is one of the worst financial scandals involving any government".

"Najib was responsible. He chaired many of those meetings. He instructed, clearly, the authorities to then disperse the funds," said Ibrahim, adding that it is "imperative that stiff action be taken".

Source: Al Jazeera News