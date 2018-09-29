The government calls the ongoing protests a 'violent criminal coup', but critics say President Ortega is the new Somoza.

Nicaragua has been in turmoil since the flare-up of protests against Ortega in April.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands more have fled the country. The government, however, describes the protests as an attempted coup.

The country's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Valdrack Jaentschke, says the unrest was "perpetrated by a group of very radical and very violent activists". He added that human rights groups feed off misinformation.

"The information that is coming out of Nicaragua is manipulated and it is based on false premises," Jaentschke said.

Human rights organisations have alleged abuses but the government denies them and recently expelled United Nations observers.

So, does the Ortega government take any responsibility for the violence and chaos?

Source: Al Jazeera News