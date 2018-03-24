President Trump takes credit for the booming US economy, but the numbers aren't on his side.

It's been called the "Trump bump": the US economy is strong again, prosperity is back.

United States President Donald Trump claims the economy is booming under his leadership, taking full credit for gross domestic profit (GDP) growth since he took office.

But according to the US Department of Commerce, real GDP growth in 2017 was 2.3 percent, roughly the same average growth since the end of the Great Recession.

Trump has also praised the level of job creation taking place in the country, but while impressive, the almost 2 million jobs created in 2017 is the smallest year-over-year increase since 2009.

In this week's Reality Check, we set the record straight on Trump and US economic growth.







Source: Al Jazeera News