After seven years of fighting, Rami Jarrah, Mara Karlin and Alexey Khlebnikov debate the continuing crisis in Syria.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad continues to tighten his grip over Syria as more opposition-held cities fall to the government and its allies.

After seven years of conflict, the human cost of the war in Syria has been significant. Latest estimates from the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) suggest five million Syrians have fled the country and hundreds of thousands have been killed in a conflict that has involved many foreign actors, including Russia, the United States and Iran.

Alexey Khlebnikov of the Russian International Affairs Council says Russia's intervention has been a success in its goal of supporting the Syrian regime, and to "eliminate the credibility of terrorists".

Since joining the war in 2015, Russia's military has helped Assad's government reclaim approximately 85 percent of territories held by opposition groups, according to Russian military officials speaking to reporters in September 2017.

Organisations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International have said that all sides in the Syrian conflict have committed human rights atrocities, but that the Syrian government is responsible for the vast majority.

When asked if Assad, and his Russian and Iranian supporters, can now claim victory, Syrian journalist Rami Jarrah says, "If we were saying that winning the game was meeting the aspirations of the people of Syria, then that wouldn't be the case."

Reports of substantial civilian casualties have led many to criticise Russia's conduct in the war, most recently, its actions in Idlib and Eastern Ghouta. Top UN human rights officials have said that the indiscriminate shelling may constitute war crimes.

"Civilian casualties may be part and parcel of its strategy," says Mara Karlin, a Brookings senior fellow and a former senior Pentagon official under former US President Barack Obama.

"Russia's military has tried to use Syria as its tactical and operational battleground to test its weapons," she adds.

Khlebnikov rejects this. "Russia, since its military involvement, simultaneously started to allow this reconciliation process within Syria," he says. He explains the negotiations taking place in the Kazakh capital Astana is a new track where field commanders have been able to sit together and talk.

In this week's Arena, we ask whether victory can be claimed by Syrian President Assad and his allies, and if the victims of crimes of this war will ever see justice.

Source: Al Jazeera News