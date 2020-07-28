From treating depression to boosting productivity, The Stream discusses the potential benefits of microdosing.

Efforts to decriminalise psilocybin, more commonly known as magic mushrooms, are gathering momentum in the United States.

The cities of Denver, Oakland and Santa Cruz have already decriminalised the psychedelic drug. Washington, DC is soon expected to vote on whether to follow suit. And the state of Oregon is set to hold a poll on full legalisation.

The push is in part led by medical researchers who are finding growing evidence that the substance can effectively treat mental health conditions such as depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

In fact, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fast-tracked research on psilocybin as a treatment for PTSD, calling it a potential breakthrough therapy.

Young tech entrepreneurs are also leading a charge towards mainstream acceptance, claiming that microdosing (taking psilocybin daily in very small amounts) can boost productivity and leadership skills.

In this episode of The Stream we ask what evidence supports these claims and could magic mushrooms one day become as common in bathroom cupboards as vitamins?

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Ismail Ali, Policy and Advocacy Counsel, @MAPS maps.org, @sage_izzy

Michelle Janikian, Journalist michellejanikian.com @m00shian

Danielle Herrera, Harm Reduction and Psychedelic Psychotherapist sageinst.org

