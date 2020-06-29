George Floyd. Rayshard Brooks. Trayvon Martin. Tamir Rice. Eric Garner.



The deaths of each of these men at the hands of police have served as rallying cries for the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.



But as BLM picks up steam, some are concerned that women are being left out of the conversation.



“If Black lives really do matter, all Black lives have to matter,” activist Kimberle Crenshaw said this month. “That means Black lives across gender have to be lifted up.”

Crenshaw founded #SayHerName in 2014 to spotlight police violence against Black women, including the 2015 death of Sandra Bland in a Texas jail. The hashtag has gained new traction after the recent police killing of Breonna Taylor.



In this episode we ask, are women being left out of the Black Lives Matter movement? Join the conversation.



On this episode of The Stream, we speak to:



Kimberle Crenshaw, Executive Director, African American Policy Forum @sandylocks

Gina Best, Mother of India Kager @GinaBest

Feminista Jones, Feminist writer and activist @FeministaJones

Source: Al Jazeera