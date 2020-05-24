Worldwide, there have been more than 5.3 million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and more than 342,000 deaths. While those numbers are shocking, the reality is the majority of those who contract the illness survive it.

Many people believe that having the virus is an experience akin to having the flu or a bad cold. Survivors, though, are telling different stories, in which many of them have experienced a rollercoaster of severe symptoms. Doctors are also investigating whether the virus could cause long-term health complications.

So what is it really like to have COVID-19 and come out the other side? The Stream spoke to a group of survivors to find out.

On this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Naledi Radebe - Ambassador, Higher Health @Leddi_G

Jason Hartelius - TV producer @jasonhartelius

Dr Zoe Williams - Physician @DrZoeWilliams

Source: Al Jazeera