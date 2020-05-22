On Thursday, May 21 at 19:30 GMT:

With major cities under coronavirus lockdowns, ecosystems around the world have been healing. Smog-free air, cleaner waterways and drastic drops in carbon emissions have become a rallying point for many environmental activists who say that change is possible. Emissions of carbon dioxide – the main contributor to global warming – are predicted to drop a record 8% globally this year, according to the International Energy Agency.



But scientists say the clear skies and other improvements will be short-lived and have minimal impact on global warming as economies begin to re-open. And as many nations look to bounce back from economic turmoil, action on climate change may not be the highest priority for governments. In this episode of The Stream, we'll look at the potential impact of the pandemic on environmental policy and tackling the global climate emergency. Join the conversation.



On this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Christiana Figueres, @CFigueres

Founder, Global Optimism

globaloptimism.com

Gelareh Darabi, @GelarehDarabi

Science, environment & climate correspondent, AJ

Alvin Munyasia, @atofler

Food security and climate justice adviser, Oxfam - Pan Africa programme

oxfamamerica.org

Source: Al Jazeera