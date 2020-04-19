Pandemic brings added worry for some of the world's most vulnerable.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the lives of people across the world, and the disabled community is one of the worst affected.

Some are not only fearful of contracting the virus but of how they'll be treated if they get sick. As the number of cases increases, and with it pressure on medical supplies and ventilators, many people with disabilities worry they could be on the losing side of a doctor's life-or-death decision.

Others are a more hopeful and believe that, in this time of pandemic, others could learn lessons in resilience, adaptability and mutual support from the disabled community.

On this episode of The Stream, we're joined by people in the disability community to understand what challenges they are facing, and what lessons we can learn from them.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak to:

Anne Wafula Strike, @Anne_W_Strike

Disability rights campaigner

Kimberley Jackson, @CCDC501c3

Board of directors at Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition

Shantha Rau Barriga, @ShanthaHRW

Director of disability rights at Human Rights Watch

