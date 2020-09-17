What do US evangelicals want from Trump, and what does he want from them?

Jeff Sharlet, executive producer of the Netflix docudrama, The Family, talks to Steve Clemons about the "born again" movement - the biggest voting bloc in the United States.

About one in three Americans consider themselves to be evangelicals, and despite the differences between them, they agree that the US should be a Christian nation.

President Donald Trump considers evangelicals to be the majority of his "base", and has focused his energy on the culture war, appointing conservative judges and supporting the Israeli government. Last month he said he moved the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem "for the Evangelicals".

Source: Al Jazeera