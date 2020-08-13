US pollster Frank Luntz takes a closer look at the words President Trump is using to persuade Americans to vote for him.

For 30 years, well-known pollster and wordsmith Frank Luntz has been helping Republican candidates and campaigns win elections. In this heartfelt interview with Steve Clemons, he talks about how his recent health scare changed his career focus from divisiveness to reconciliation.

After spending decades urging politicians to move away from the term "global warming" and use "climate change" instead, he now says we should all unite to tend to the environment.

Luntz says Trump is alienating Americans with his talk of "law and order" and "dominating the streets" instead of talking about racial reconciliation.

Source: Al Jazeera