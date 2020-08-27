Anthony Scaramucci, who famously worked in Trump's White House for 11 days, on why Americans should reject Trumpism.

Hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci - aka "The Mooch" - campaigned vigorously for candidate Donald Trump during the last US election, and was hired as White House communications director in 2017.

A few days later, he was fired.

He remained loyal to his ex-boss after his departure, but says that Trump's tweet last year demeaning "The Squad" - a group of four Democratic Congresswomen of colour, including Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - "was a bridge too far for me".

In this no-holds-barred interview with Steve Clemons, Scaramucci says he's now part of the "Republican Resistance" pushing back against what he calls the "Vichy Republicans" backing Trump's re-election.

Source: Al Jazeera