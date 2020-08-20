Trump threatens to punish schools that will not reopen for classes, but many teachers say it is not yet safe to do so.

Millions of American children returned to school in the past few weeks, and millions more are scheduled to begin in September.

Many school districts have given families a choice between face-to-face and virtual education. In many places, new coronavirus cases forced schools to shut down just days after opening.

President Donald Trump has threatened to punish schools that will not open for face-to-face learning, but many teachers have said it is not safe to return yet.

Host Steve Clemons speaks to Randi Weingarten, the president of one of the biggest teachers' unions, the American Federation of Teachers, to get her perspective on the debate.

