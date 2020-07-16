Economist Nouriel Roubini offers dire predictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Economist Nouriel Roubini is known as Dr Doom for predicting the global financial crisis of 2008 years before it happened.

Today Roubini sees a confluence of factors that could lead to a decade of instability around the world, as companies are forced to spend less on labour costs, and people get stuck in the "gig economy", without formal employment or benefits.

Roubini said that rising stock market indices are not necessarily a good sign for the economy at large; rather, "What's good for Wall Street is bad for Main Street".

Source: Al Jazeera