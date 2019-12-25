People took to the streets across Asia, Latin America and the Arab world demanding change.

The year 2019 may be remembered as the time when people around the world felt cheated.

From Hong Kong to Santiago, and from Baghdad to Algiers, people demanded better governance.

In the United States President Donald Trump was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, although his removal is highly unlikely.

With organised disinformation campaigns all around us, it has become harder than ever to distinguish fact from fiction.

Censorship and self-censorship are more routine, and the cultural protection needed for a free press is eroding.

Join Steve Clemons and his guests as we take a look at the biggest issues, events and personalities of 2019.

Guests:

Cherylyn Harley LeBon - A leader in the Project 21 black leadership network

Ryan Grim - Washington, DC bureau chief at The Intercept

Antoun Issa - Senior Editorial Manager at the consulting arm of The Atlantic magazine.

Source: Al Jazeera News