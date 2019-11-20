US President Donald Trump has been asking allies to pay billions more for hosting US bases in their countries.

Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to force US allies to pay more for "protection," and has been doggedly pursuing this goal with Japan, South Korea, NATO countries and others.

Last week, US negotiators led by Defence Secretary Mark Esper asked South Korea to pay 400 percent more than it did in 2019 to host the 28,500 US troops in the country.

The demand for $4.7 billion yearly, compared to the $925 million agreed to in February, sparked concerns that Washington sees its foreign relations more as business transactions instead of strategic partnerships.

It may be nothing more as classic Trump negotiation tactic - start high and gradually end up low. And it plays well to Trump's constituency, allowing him to claim that he is trying to reduce the burden of US taxpayers.

But do these bases serve US interests more than host country interests? Is it time to rethink the post-WWII concentrations of US troops? And do US allies smell a shakedown?

Join Steve Clemons as he hosts a conversation on whether Trump's strategy is making the US military look like a mercenary force.

Guests:

Admiral William Fallon - former head of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Pacific Command

Laicie Heeley - chief editor of Inkstick, and host of the "Things That Go Boom" podcast

Kevin Baron - executive editor of DefenseOne

Source: Al Jazeera News