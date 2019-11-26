Two months into the impeachment investigation into US President Donald Trump, the American people find themselves bitterly split on the inquiry.
For some, it is a clear case of bribery, where a sitting president tried to press a foreign country to help him win the 2020 elections.
For others, they see a Democratic Party conspiring to destroy the president at any cost. The partners in the conspiracy are the media, "deep state" diplomats and bureaucrats, and a handful of influential Ukrainians.
Join Steve Clemons in a wide-ranging discussion on the difficulties of agreeing on the facts and reaching consensus in today's United States.
Guests:
Rina Shah - Republican consultant and strategist
Jay Newton-Small - Contributor to Time magazine and author of Broad Influence: How Women are Changing the Way America Works
Peter Roff, Contributing editor for Newsweek magazine and commentator for One America News Network (OANN)
Source: Al Jazeera News