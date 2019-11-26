In the US, the Trump impeachment inquiry goes on, but few have changed their mind on the issues.

Two months into the impeachment investigation into US President Donald Trump, the American people find themselves bitterly split on the inquiry.

For some, it is a clear case of bribery, where a sitting president tried to press a foreign country to help him win the 2020 elections.

For others, they see a Democratic Party conspiring to destroy the president at any cost. The partners in the conspiracy are the media, "deep state" diplomats and bureaucrats, and a handful of influential Ukrainians.

Join Steve Clemons in a wide-ranging discussion on the difficulties of agreeing on the facts and reaching consensus in today's United States.

Guests:

Rina Shah - Republican consultant and strategist

Jay Newton-Small - Contributor to Time magazine and author of Broad Influence: How Women are Changing the Way America Works

Peter Roff, Contributing editor for Newsweek magazine and commentator for One America News Network (OANN)

Source: Al Jazeera News