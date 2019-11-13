With one year to go before US presidential elections, where do the key parties stand?

On the first Tuesday of November, elections were held across the United States for local and state offices.

Both parties found reason to celebrate. In Virginia, Democrats were able to flip both houses of the state legislature from. Four Muslim women were elected in that state on November 5.

In other states, Republicans held their ground or made advances.

But did the 2019 elections give any indications of national trends, as the country braces for the presidential elections of 2020?

Join host Steve Clemons and his guests for a conversation on US politics from the ground up.

Guests:

- Abrar Omeish, who won a seat on the School Board of Fairfax County, Virginia to become the youngest elected official in the state's history

- Janelle King, a strategist for the Republican Party and co-founder of Speak Georgia, a town hall forum for people to talk about politics

- Simon Rosenberg, a strategist for the Democratic Party, and an adviser to former President Bill Clinton and the president of the New Democrat Network

Source: Al Jazeera News