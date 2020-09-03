Prime Minister Imran Khan reviews his first two years in office.

Imran Khan was sworn into office as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister in August 2018.

The cricketer-turned-politician promised justice for all and a corruption-free country.

So, two years on, how is the fight against corruption going? How is he coping with the geopolitical changes? Has he turned the economy around? What about human rights and media freedom? And how is he managing Pakistan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

These are some of the questions we put forward as Prime Minister Imran Khan talks to Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera