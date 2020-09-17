The US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation discusses what is at stake if the intra-Afghan talks fail.

After nearly 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan, the warring parties meet face-to-face at the negotiating table in the Qatari capital, Doha.

One of the key players in the Afghan peace process has been Afghan-born American diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad, who has led the efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan on behalf of the United States since September 2018.

So, having made it this far, what is next in the Afghan peace process? And what role will Washington play?

We find out as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad talks to Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera