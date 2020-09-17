Chairman of Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation discusses expectations following first intra-Afghan meeting.

After nearly two decades of conflict in Afghanistan, representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban held their first meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The two sides are aiming to end a devastating war that has killed and injured tens of thousands.

Even though attacks on the ground have not stopped for now, the intra-Afghan talks - which finally commenced after several delays and negotiations - bring hope.

But what are the warring parties willing to compromise to achieve peace?

On this episode of Talk to Al Jazeera, we speak to the man representing the Afghan government at the negotiating table: Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

