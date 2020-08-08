International Energy Agency chief, Dr Fatih Birol, urges an environmentally friendly financial recovery for the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced governments worldwide to impose lockdowns earlier this year.

As millions stayed at home for months, normal life ground to a virtual halt. That meant a major reduction in air and water pollution; some animals even reclaimed their stolen habitats.

But as world leaders implement plans to rescue the global economy, many are concerned the clearer blue skies will not last forever.

This week, Talk to Al Jazeera connects with one of the loudest voices urging an environmentally friendly financial recovery for the world - the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Dr Fatih Birol.

Source: Al Jazeera