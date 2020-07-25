Former Brazilian president discusses his country's response to COVID-19 and US involvement in Latin American affairs.

Luiz Inacio da Silva, also known as Lula, was president of Brazil from January 1, 2003 to December 31, 2010.

The former labour union leader lifted millions of people out of poverty in one of the world's most unequal countries.

Lula was jailed in 2018 after the "car wash" investigation saw dozens of politicians imprisoned and accused of corruption. He was released after 580 days on grounds that he had been denied a due process.

The 74-year-old former president talks to Al Jazeera about current President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the United States's involvement in Latin American affairs.

