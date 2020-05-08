Qatar's Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari discusses the country's plans to combat the coronavirus.

It has been nearly two months since Qatar implemented a series of measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The government has since closed schools, issued stay-at-home orders and imposed travel bans on travellers from many countries.

But while the number of deaths here remains low, infection rates continue to rise.

On Talk to Al Jazeera, we speak to Qatar's minister of public health, Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, about the government's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

