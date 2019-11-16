Catalonia is a region in the northeast of Spain that is partially autonomous, but in recent years, independence sentiments have risen among Catalans.

Two years ago, Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of the regional government, challenged Madrid and called for a referendum. The unofficial referendum went ahead on October 1, 2017, and the conflict escalated.

There was a violent police crackdown with batons and rubber bullets used against voters. But when the ballots were counted Puigdemont claimed an overwhelming victory for secession. Puigdemont announced Catalonia's independence from Spain on October 27, 2017, but the declaration was suspended just eight seconds later, and instead he invited Madrid for dialogue.

The invitation was not accepted as Madrid considered the referendum illegal and the then-Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy invoked constitutional powers and fired Puigdemont and his Cabinet.

The deposed Catalan president fled to Belgium. Members of his government were taken into custody, including Puigdemont's number two, Oriol Junqueras. He was sentenced to 13 years for sedition and misuse of public funds.

In May 2018, Catalonia's parliament elected Quim Torra, a close ally of Puigdemont, as the new Catalan president.

Torra has continued with the pro-independence agenda. The Spanish electoral authority demanded he take down all separatist symbols from the government's headquarters. He did so but only after a court deadline had expired. Torra is now expected to be tried for disobedience on November 18.

While most of the pro-independence protests have been non-violent, there were scenes of violence following the sentencing of the nine Catalan leaders in October which enraged many people. Torra has been criticised for being slow in condemning violent pro-independence protests, but he says it's just an argument used by the opposition.

"The violence is not compatible with the independence process of Catalonia. It doesn't represent us," Torra tells Al Jazeera.

"The situation now is very complicated ... People are angry because of the sentence against our colleagues ... We have to come back to what is the essence of the conflict of Catalonia. We have to find a political solution for this political issue that the Catalans want to decide for themselves their own future."

Torra says he is trying to talk to Spanish prime minister Sanchez every day to suggest serious negotiations about the future of Catalonia.

"From the Catalan government side, we are going to put on the table what we think could be the solution to the conflict. That is an agreed referendum, internationally validated, in order to give to the Catalan people to say if they want to be independent or not." Torra says. "And we strongly encourage the government of Spain to put their solution on this table of negotiations. That way, negotiations can start ... What is Spain offering to Catalonia?"

While pro-independence protests continue in the region of Catalonia, Spain held a general election last week. The political crisis in Catalonia was one of the focal points for all candidates. Pedro Sanchez's Socialists emerged the winner, but far-right Vox party also made substantial gains.

"This is maybe the worst problem that Spain has now, the rise of fascism in Spain. When you see the results of the general elections ... you see how important Vox is in Spain, but how unimportant Vox is in Catalonia. So who has the problem with Vox? ... We will urge the political parties in Spain to find a solution for this very critical issue," says Torra.

So, what does this all mean for Catalonia on the way forward? And what does the future hold in store for President Torra after his upcoming appearance in court?

"The independence of Catalonia will come. It's something that nobody will stop ... We are going to exercise the right of self-determination again. But we have learned something from the previous year ... The idea is, let's be stronger, let's build this great consensus between all of us, and let's go then with this horizon of exercising our right of self-determination," Torra says.

Source: Al Jazeera News