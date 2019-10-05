Peter Mutharika has governed the small African nation of Malawi since 2014.



He is a lawyer and professor who ran for a second five-year term in elections earlier this year.



But opposition parties said there were irregularities in the vote - and the high court temporarily prevented the results from being released.



The electoral commission has since declared the 79-year-old Mutharika the winner of that vote leading to thousands of Malawians to protest against that decision.



Police fired tear gas at protesters as the government accused the opposition of attempting to overthrow Mutharika by force.



Now, as he begins his new term, Mutharika faces several issues - including corruption, poverty and healthcare.



We will ask him what he intends to do to tackle these challenges.



