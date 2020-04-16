In these two short excerpts from Studio B: Unscripted, award-winning illustrator and writer Molly Crabapple shares what she has learned through canvassing on behalf of the Bernie Sanders political campaign. And best-selling author and playwright Paul Mason describes why he is concerned about the dissemination of far-right messaging in video games.

Crabapple has chronicled the stories of the marginalised while also shedding light on the darker corners of the US empire. Her artwork was widely used during the Occupy Wall Street protests and she has sketched and written on a range of stories from the consequences of Hurricane Maria and corruption in Puerto Rico, to the lives of refugees in Greece and throughout the Middle East. Her most recent publication in collaboration with Syrian journalist Marwan Hisham, Brothers of the Gun (2018), details Hisham’s harrowing experience living in parts of Syria under ISIL control.

Mason’s career as a journalist covering the financial crisis, international protests from Turkey to Spain, the conflict in Gaza, and the Hurricane Katrina disaster in the United States furnished his subsequent books and plays, including Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere: The New Global Revolutions (2012) and PostCapitalism (2017). In his latest book, Clear Bright Future: A Radical Defence of The Human Being (2019), Mason makes the case for ethical human control of technology to further global progress.

