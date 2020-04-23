Journalist Maria Ressa and Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower, Christopher Wylie on the way forward for data regulation.

In this excerpt from Studio B: Unscripted, award-winning Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower, Christopher Wylie discuss what they see as the way forward in data regulation.

In 2012, Ressa set up a digital news platform, Rappler, known for its tough scrutiny of the government. She is currently facing charges of fraud, tax evasion and cyber-liber, in what she says are politically motivated prosecutions. Ressa was included in the Time's 2018 "Person of the Year" as one of a collection of journalists combating fake news.

Wylie is a Canadian data scientist who worked for Cambridge Analytica, the company that was caught harvesting data from millions of Facebook accounts and using it for political advertising purposes. His revelations led to the largest data crime investigation in history. In July 2019, Facebook was fined a record $5bn for violating consumers' privacy.

