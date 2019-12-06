Ken Loach and Edouard Louis explore class struggle, poverty, the rise of the Far Right and the perils of the Left.

On this episode of Studio B, famed social-realist film director Ken Loach is in conversation with young French best-selling writer, Edouard Louis.

One of the most successful directors in the history of Cannes Film Festival, Loach has dozens of credits to his name for over 50 years and a career focusing on social issues such as poverty, class, homelessness, and labour rights.

Loach is meeting someone with whom he shares a lot in common and yet their differences are stark.

Louis has risen to fame over the last few years thanks to the success of his first novel, the autobiographical The End of Eddy. Born into a small town working-class French family, Louis' experienced first-hand many of the issues that Loach addresses in his films.

This meeting of minds and cultures highlights how many of the most important things transcend borders and generations - even if there's not always agreement on how to achieve them.

The views expressed in this programme are the guests' own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial stance.

Studio B, Unscripted is a free-flow conversation between two guests and a small audience, with no mediation, no MC, no TV presenter - focusing on what brings us all together and how we can tackle and discuss some of the big issues of our time.

Source: Al Jazeera