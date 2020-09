The president says postal voting will result in election fraud. Is he right? And how does the process actually work?

A US presidential election during a pandemic is unprecedented. So a lot of Americans plan to vote by mail to stay safe.

But President Donald Trump has attacked mail-in voting and says it raises the risk of fraud.

So, how does postal voting work? Why does Trump hate the idea? And why did the president replace the postmaster general during an election year?

Source: Al Jazeera