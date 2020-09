The CAA was passed months ago, causing violent protests. Why are people still being arrested?

A citizenship law in India caused violent protests. Dozens of Muslims and Hindus were killed.

But hundreds of people are still being detained today, months after the protests ended, and Amnesty International is accusing Delhi Police of abuse.

So what's in this law? Why does it omit Muslims? And what does it mean for a secular India?

Source: Al Jazeera